Some Okanagan wineries face huge tax bills for using relief program after killer cold snap

Cindy White

It’s like one step forward and two steps back for some Okanagan wineries.

After losing most of their crop during the deep freeze of 2024, some who took advantage of a provincial relief program allowing them to bring in grapes and juice from outside the province so they would have some wine to sell, are now facing huge tax bills.

At issue is the markup relief under the VQA program given to wineries using replacement grapes.

According to Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery in West Kelowna, they were told not to increase production, or they could face an 89 per cent markup for non-VQA wines, but it turns out the actual restriction was on total winery sales, not production. That means that even VQA wines sold over the winery’s olympic average cap set by the BC Liquor Distribution Branch would be slapped with a markup clawback.

“There are some design problems in the program itself,” explained Wine Growers BC CEO Jeff Guignard. “So, what’s happened now is, of the 92 wineries that are through the program, our best guess shows that about 75 per cent of them are going to be fine, it’s going to make sense for them.

“There’s a couple of dozen who are right at this support cap, and could end up owing the provincial government tax markup on BC VQA wine as though it were a foreign wine. So, that doesn’t really make any sense.”

Guignard said sometimes the tax is being applied to previous vintages that had nothing to do with the 2024 freeze event.

Mt. Boucherie is looking at hundreds of thousands of dollars in penalties. It has already laid off some workers and cancelled 2025 “replacement wines”. General manager Jesse Harnden has fired off a letter to BC Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham

“I am writing to ensure that you are aware of the scope of the damage being caused to the province’s wine industry by the application of the BCLDB’s 2024 “replacement wines” and olympic average formula,” wrote Harnden. “What was initially billed as a relief effort for our industry has transmuted into a financial obstacle to the growth of our business.”

Wine Growers BC has been meeting with government officials to try to sort out the problem.

“It makes no sense to save a winery last year just to make them go bankrupt this year,” said Guignard.

“So, we’re trying to figure out from an industry perspective, what is your tax liability? Was it an honest mistake? Was there a problem in the program? What’s the overall impact?”

“Right now, it looks like the program worked for most people, but in some of these outlier cases, we have to come up with a better solution for them.”

He notes that the government has been coming to the table.

If the issue is not resolved, Mt. Boucherie and others in the same boat fear their business could be in jeopardy.