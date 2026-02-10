West Kelowna News
Construction starts on West Kelowna school expansion
School expansion underway
Photo: BC Gov Flickr
A render of a new addition being built at Hudson Road Elementary.
Construction has now started on a new addition to Hudson Road Elementary in West Kelowna.
The addition, first announced last year, will add 265 new student seats to the school.
“Strong schools are the foundation of strong communities,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Education and Child Care. “By building this addition, we’re investing not just in today’s students, but in the long-term success of families in Central Okanagan.”
The addition will include nine classrooms and two kindergarten rooms along with a multipurpose space and improved student drop-off and pickup areas.
The $23 million addition is expected to open in fall 2027, a year earlier than initially anticipated.
