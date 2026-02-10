283829
279898
West Kelowna News  

Construction starts on West Kelowna school expansion

School expansion underway

Colin Dacre - Feb 10, 2026 / 1:22 pm | Story: 598681

Construction has now started on a new addition to Hudson Road Elementary in West Kelowna.

The addition, first announced last year, will add 265 new student seats to the school.

“Strong schools are the foundation of strong communities,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Education and Child Care. “By building this addition, we’re investing not just in today’s students, but in the long-term success of families in Central Okanagan.”

The addition will include nine classrooms and two kindergarten rooms along with a multipurpose space and improved student drop-off and pickup areas.

The $23 million addition is expected to open in fall 2027, a year earlier than initially anticipated.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More West Kelowna News

281819