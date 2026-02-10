West Kelowna News

Controlled burning planned for Rose Valley park in West Kelowna

Smoke from controlled burn

Photo: RDCO Planned pile burning in Rose Valley Regional Park part of wildfire recovery.

If you spot a plume of smoke in the hills above West Kelowna over the next few weeks, it's likely a controlled burn.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says it will be conducting controlled pile burns in Rose Valley Regional Park if weather conditions continue to cooperate.

Open burning typically goes until the end of April, if weather and venting conditions allow.

The planned pile burning is part of ongoing recovery efforts because of the 2023 McDougall Creek wildfire. The process will help get rid of the remaining slash and wood debris left behind from previous salvage and hazard tree removal.

"This is a carefully planned, permitted and monitored operation, and local emergency services are aware," said the RDCO in a statement.

Smoke and flames may be visible to residents in the area and across Okanagan Lake. Residents are asked not to call 9-1-1 unless smoke or fire comes from outside of the parks boundary or elsewhere.

"We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as restoration continues in one of our region’s most treasured natural spaces," added the RDCO.