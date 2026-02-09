West Kelowna News

Repeat telephone scam happening in West Kelowna

Phone scam warning: RCMP

Photo: The Canadian Press Repeat telephone scam occurring in West Kelowna

West Kelowna RCMP are reminding the public about an ongoing scam involving telephone calls allegedly from individuals falsely claiming to be police officers.

Police say they have received multiple reports that the callers are asking residents for money they allegedly owe related to traffic offences, and demanding immediate payment.

"In these calls, the suspects are impersonating West Kelowna RCMP officers and have used the names Constable Miller and Constable McLeod," says Cpl. Devon Gerrits.

Police say the scammers attempt to create a sense of urgency or fear, and use high-pressure tactics to force people to act quickly in order to make a payment and close the deal.

"These calls are fraudulent," says Cpl. Gerrits.

"The West Kelowna RCMP wants to remind the public that police officers do not demand payment over the phone for traffic violations or fines, nor do they request payment via gift cards, cryptocurrency, or electronic transfers."

Anyone who receives a call of this nature is advised to:

Hang up immediately

Do not provide any personal or financial information

Do not send money or take any action requested by the caller

If you have been contacted by someone attempting to employ this scam or if you have already provided information, you are encouraged to report the incident to West Kelowna RCMP and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

West Kelowna RCMP says they are continuing to monitor the situation, and they remind the public to stay vigilant, especially when receiving unsolicited calls claiming to be from police or other authorities.