Drugs seized, arrests made at West Kelowna problem home

8 detained at problem home

Photo: West Kelowna RCMP Police say they detained eight people and seized more than 200 grams of suspected illegal drugs, drug trafficking equipment, ammunition, and weapons, during the execution of a warrant on a problem West Kelowna home last week.

Officers also detained eight people at the Applegreen Court home and made one arrest of a man who was brought before the courts on un-related charges.

RCMP attribute the enforcement effort to a two-month investigation initiated in direct response to repeated concerns and complaints from neighbourhood residents regarding criminal activity associated to the home.

“We take residents concerns seriously and take enforcement action when warranted," said Cpl. Bryan Mulrooney, non-commissioned officer in charge of the West Kelowna RCMP Crime Reduction Unit.

"Removing drugs, weapons, and trafficking activity from this property makes a meaningful difference for the people who live nearby.”

Acting officer in charge of the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment, Staff Sgt. Brendan Dolan, emphasized the importance of coordinated enforcement and community partnerships.

Specifically, to acknowledge the members of the public who took ownership of the problem and made consistent reports to police, allowing this investigation to take place.

“Problem properties create real and ongoing harm for surrounding residents,” said Dolan.

“This enforcement action reflects our continued commitment to working with the public and our partner agencies to restore safety, order, and confidence in West Kelowna neighbourhoods.”

The West Kelowna Fire Department and the City of West Kelowna Bylaw Department are actively engaged in follow-up actions related to the future status of the property.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further updates may be provided as they become available.

If you suspect any illegal activity please contact the West Kelowna RCMPat 250-768-2880 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).