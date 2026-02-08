West Kelowna News

Residents urged to lock vehicles after early-morning incident in West Kelowna

Urged to stay vigilant

Residents in West Kelowna are being reminded to lock their vehicles after a suspicious early-morning incident in the Lower Sunview area.

The incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, when an unknown individual was reportedly checking vehicle doors in the neighbourhood. While no major damage was reported, the activity has raised concerns among residents.

The suspect was captured on doorbell camera.

Local resident Dustin Waters said the incident was unusual for the typically quiet area.

“it was concerning. It’s usually pretty quiet up here. It’s been a few years since we’ve had this happen.I didn’t contact police, I do know that some neighbours up the road had a vehicle unlocked and the thief did get in not sure if anything was taken though”

Residents say it has been several years since similar activity was reported in the area.

“It’s been a few years since we’ve had our vehicles checked for locked doors. Be vigilant and consistent ensuring your vehicles are secured at night.”