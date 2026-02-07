West Kelowna News

Joe And Sons concrete truck stolen from West Kelowna repair shop, later found dumped on Glenrosa Road

Truck theft shakes business

Photo: Contributed Surveillance images provided by Certified Automotive show suspects allegedly involved in the theft of a Joe And Sons Concrete truck from the shop’s yard in West Kelowna early Sunday morning.

A West Kelowna concrete company is facing a significant loss after one of its trucks was stolen during an early-morning break-in on Sunday, February 1.

According to Joe And Sons Concrete, three individuals broke into a company truck parked at Certified Automotive, a vehicle repair and maintenance shop located at 2547 Main St. in West Kelowna. The incident occurred around 4 a.m.

The suspects allegedly stole the truck from the automotive yard and drove it up Glenrosa Road, where RCMP later located the vehicle abandoned on the side of the road. The truck’s engine was severely damaged after being taken while it was partially through repairs.

The vehicle is expected to be written off by ICBC.

“[It's] is a blow to a company of our size,” said Chris Meyer, operations manager for Joe And Sons Concrete.

“There may be someone who will recognize these people or at least maybe it will prevent them from doing this to another company or family,” Meyer added.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact local RCMP.