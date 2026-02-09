West Kelowna News

West Kelowna Economic Development Corporation names first CEO

Photo: LinkedIn Ryan Malcolm is the first CEO of the West Kelowna Economic Development Corporation.

Last month it introduced its inaugural board of directors.

Now the brand new West Kelowna Economic Development Corporation has its first chief executive officer.

The organization whose goal is to advance economic development strategies in the Central Okanagan city has named Ryan Malcolm as its first CEO. He comes to the organization with 24 years of experience in economic development, real estate, and community engagement across Indigenous, municipal and private-sector environments. His previous job was business development and indigenous relationships director at Emil Anderson Group.

“Ryan’s depth of experience in both the public and private sectors will allow him to quickly become a catalyst for the commercial economic development that the people, businesses, and City of West Kelowna are seeking,” WKEDC chairman Collin Crabbe said in a news release.

“We look forward to Ryan building and strengthening relationships among our community members to help West Kelowna businesses thrive and succeed.”

Malcolm’s first day on the job will be Monday, Feb. 23.

“My immediate focus is engaging our multi-generational stakeholders to build upon our foundational strengths—from agriculture, forestry, viticulture, rotorcraft, lumber and tourism to light industrial development, and our growing tech presence,” Malcolm said. “By honouring our deep roots while sowing seeds for new investment, we will create a diverse, future-ready economy that benefits every resident and business on the Westside.”