RCMP ERT respond to West Kelowna home, at least one person arrested
Photo: Contributed
A person with their hands up during a police incident on West Kelowna's Hawks Blvd.
The RCMP Emergency Response Team are involved in a police incident at a West Kelowna home Saturday morning.
Photos sent to Castanet show two armoured ERT vehicles outside a home on Hawks Boulevard, behind the West Kelowna Walmart shopping area. A person in the area said police arrived some time around 11:30 a.m.
Several ERT members carrying rifles were on scene, and a photo showed a person with their hands up leaving the home.
A man in handcuffs was also seen being put into the back of a police SUV.
Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information about the incident.
