RCMP ERT respond to West Kelowna home, at least one person arrested

Photo: Contributed A person with their hands up during a police incident on West Kelowna's Hawks Blvd.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team are involved in a police incident at a West Kelowna home Saturday morning.

Photos sent to Castanet show two armoured ERT vehicles outside a home on Hawks Boulevard, behind the West Kelowna Walmart shopping area. A person in the area said police arrived some time around 11:30 a.m.

Several ERT members carrying rifles were on scene, and a photo showed a person with their hands up leaving the home.

A man in handcuffs was also seen being put into the back of a police SUV.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information about the incident.