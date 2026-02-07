West Kelowna News

Telemark Nordic Centre closing after lowest snowfall in club's history

Photo: Telemark Nordic Club The Telemark Nordic Centre is closing this winter due to low snowfall.

With the lowest snowfall on record in its 48-year-history, West Kelowna's Telemark Nordic Centre is closing this weekend.

In a press release Friday, the Telemark Nordic Club announced it will no longer be operating as of the end of day Sunday.

"Despite this unprecedented challenge, our skilled grooming team has been able to work with what little snow we have to provide our members and guests with good quality tracks on our trails as long as we possibly could," the club said.

“After the last week of warm weather and lack of snow, the trails have deteriorated to the point where we are no longer able to provide a safe and enjoyable XC skiing & snowshoeing experience for our members and guests."

The Telemark Nordic Centre is located off Glenrosa Road in West Kelowna and the club maintains a number of cross country skiing and snowshoe trails in the area.

“If winter returns and we receive some cooler weather and snow we will be ready to reopen as we are able,” the club said. “After Sunday we will be closed until further notice and skiing & snowshoeing are no longer recommended.”

As a result of this winter being one of the worst the club has seen, the non-profit organization says it's dealing with financial concerns.

“With day pass revenues at historical lows due to the lack of snow, our Club is also facing a significant operating deficit. As a not-for-profit society operating on Crown Land, there are limitations to the fees we can charge and surplus revenues we can carry forward to offset low revenue years,” the club wrote.

“To this end, the Board is exploring alternative revenue-generating and fundraising opportunities to sustain our high-quality facilities and programming.