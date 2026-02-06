West Kelowna News

'It’s complete disrespect': Westside political leaders unite in call for province to hire more police officers

'It’s complete disrespect'

Photo: Wayne Moore Greater Westside political leaders met Friday to urge the province to meet policing responsibilities.

The City of West Kelowna has been banging the drum for well over a decade, asking the province to live up to its policing commitment to the Greater Westside region.

Those efforts have gone largely unanswered.

Friday, political leaders across the region gathered in front of city hall to provide a unified message to the province to take meaningful action to fulfill its obligation.

The City of West Kelowna has a contingent of 40 officers. They have added 19 since 2009 according to Mayor Gord Milsom.

The provincial contingent that polices the “rural” area has 21 members. It was 20 in 2009.

That provincial force is responsible for Big White, Joe Rich, Ellison, Peachland, Westbank First Nation and a portion of the RDCO Electoral Area West.

Since becoming mayor in 2018, Milsom says he has been lobbying the province to increase its contingent of officers. A 2024 RCMP report says the region is woefully understaffed on the provincial side by seven members and two civilian support staff.

“Historically,” says Milsom, “the reaction from the province has been one of refusal."

“They are not fulfilling their responsibilities, that’s the bottom line. It’s not right, it’s not respectful.

“We have been advocating year, after year, after year, after year, and we have one new member through our advocacy.

“It’s complete disrespect and it’s irresponsible on behalf of the province and we’ve had enough of it.”

Milsom was joined Friday by Peachland Mayor Patrick Van Minsel, Westbank First Nation Chief Robert Louie, Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna MP Dan Albas and West Kelowna-Peachland MLA Macklin McCall.

All joined in a unified voice urging Victoria and Ottawa to “step up” and meet their obligations.

Through self-government, Chief Louie says WFN has an agreement with Ottawa to ensure the safety of his people is in place, including the necessary funding to provide for police services.

“Adequate resources have to be provided by the province and they haven’t been,” said Louie.

“Canada has to stand up, and step up. If our citizens are going to be protected, and they must be, every government responsible must stand up and must provide the necessary funding.”

Albas says residents are frustrated and want elected officials to be their voices while McCall pointed to the fact the province has not added one new officer to its ranks in a decade.

“To me, it’s an issue of respect,” says Albas who says standing together as one raises the profile of the problem facing the Greater Westside region.

“As the population has gone up, they have not given the respect the Greater Westside deserves.

“There are many reasons to support what these gentlemen are asking for on behalf of their communities, but I think it’s also a sense of respect.”

Milsom says the lack of proper provincial resources is having an effect on city policing efforts, noting city-paid RCMP members are called in to assist in matters under the purview of the provincial force.

He says the city is asking for a plan, something it can work with.

“We’ve always approached it that we want to collaborate with the province,” says Milsom.

"That's always been our approach to build a relationship, a partnership with them but unfortunately, they just haven’t participated in a proper way, in a good way, and it has been extremely disappointing.”