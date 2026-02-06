West Kelowna News

West Kelowna man sentenced to 3 years for sex assault, granted bail pending possible appeal

Photo: Contributed Mark Starrie

A West Kelowna man convicted of sexual assault has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.

Mark Starrie, 61, was sentenced on Jan. 16 to 1,110 days in prison and placed on the national sex offender registry for 20 years.

He has, however, been granted bail pending a possible appeal that he has until Aug. 7 to file.

A publication ban prevents the reporting of most of the details of the case, to protect the identity of the victim.

The charges stem from an incident in West Kelowna on Oct. 18, 2019.

Starrie’s bail conditions include a curfew, electronic monitoring, not being alone with any woman who is not a family member with one exception, not possessing any weapons and not consuming drugs or alcohol.