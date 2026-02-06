West Kelowna News
West Kelowna man sentenced to 3 years for sex assault, granted bail pending possible appeal
Sentenced for sex assault
Photo: Contributed
Mark Starrie
A West Kelowna man convicted of sexual assault has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.
Mark Starrie, 61, was sentenced on Jan. 16 to 1,110 days in prison and placed on the national sex offender registry for 20 years.
He has, however, been granted bail pending a possible appeal that he has until Aug. 7 to file.
A publication ban prevents the reporting of most of the details of the case, to protect the identity of the victim.
The charges stem from an incident in West Kelowna on Oct. 18, 2019.
Starrie’s bail conditions include a curfew, electronic monitoring, not being alone with any woman who is not a family member with one exception, not possessing any weapons and not consuming drugs or alcohol.
More West Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Interior jobless rates plungeKelowna/Kamloops - 12:26 pm
- Psychiatric hospital neededBC - 12:21 pm
- Home insurance prices soarVancouver - 12:18 pm
- Jays broadcaster calls itMLB - 12:11 pm
- Warning over fake cashSummerland - 12:07 pm
Real Estate
#704, 1947 Underhill Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Snowball Kelowna BC SPCA >
© 2026 Castanet.net