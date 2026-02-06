West Kelowna News

Mount Boucherie Secondary deemed safe after threats scribbled on wall

School deemed safe

Photo: Apple Maps Mount Boucherie Secondary

Central Okanagan Public Schools says West Kelowna’s Mount Boucherie Secondary is safe for students after a threatening message was found written at the school.

An email to parents Thursday disclosed that a threatening message was found written on the wall of one of the washrooms on Wednesday.

The message, which was written in pink pen on a tiled wall, prompted a police response on Wednesday. The message was directed at the entire school, rather than one individual.

“Safety and well-being of students and staff is always our top priority,” said the Central Okanagan School District in a statement.

“Staff followed school safety protocols and worked with local RCMP and provincial safety experts to fully review the situation and determine that the school is safe for students, staff, and the school community.

“We appreciate the help of our community in calming concerns and not spreading inaccurate information.”

Additional details were not released by the school district.

Concerned parents were told they could contact the school with additional questions.