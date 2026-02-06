West Kelowna News

RCMP looking to ID suspects in attempted arson at Frind Winery

Police in West Kelowna have now confirmed they're investigating an arson at Frind Winery early Wednesday morning.

Castanet reported on the arson attempt Wednesday, publishing surveillance footage of two masked men lighting accelerant that they'd poured on the winery's main building, near a garbage enclosure.

But despite their best efforts, the winery's automatic sprinklers made quick work of the blaze, before fire crews arrived.

In a press release Thursday afternoon, the West Kelowna RCMP said they're seeking the public's assistance in identifying the culprits, who left the scene on a bicycle and an electric scooter.

“No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active,” West Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Const. Ash Puri said.

The fire caused no damage to the building and no one was injured. Frind Winery delayed their opening on Wednesday as a result, but there were no major impacts to their operations.

The motive for the arson is not clear.

Police have asked anyone with any information about the incident to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, referencing West Kelowna RCMP file #2026-6985.