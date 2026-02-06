West Kelowna News

Frind Winery offers $30k reward for info about arson attempt

Frind offers $30k reward

UPDATE: 4:50 p.m.

West Kelowna's Frind Winery is offering a $30,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the two people who attempted to set fire to the winery early Wednesday morning.

Castanet published the surveillance footage of the arson attempt Wednesday afternoon, which showed two masked people dousing the building in accelerant and setting the fire. The building's sprinkler system was activated and it quickly doused the blaze.

Thursday afternoon, the West Kelowna RCMP said no arrests have been made and they're seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects.

But Wayne Ford, Frind’s director of construction and development, says the winery is looking to encourage people to share information with police, with the $30,000 reward.

Ford said he doesn't believe any suspects have been identified at this time and he's not aware of anyone holding any particular grudges against the business.

"It's kind of a really weird one," Ford said. "It could have just been random that it was us, we're not quite sure.

"Without the sprinkler system, we'd be having a different conversation."

ORIGINAL: 4 p.m.

Police in West Kelowna have now confirmed they're investigating an arson at Frind Winery early Wednesday morning.

Castanet reported on the arson attempt Wednesday, publishing surveillance footage of two masked men lighting accelerant that they'd poured on the winery's main building, near a garbage enclosure.

But despite their best efforts, the winery's automatic sprinklers made quick work of the blaze, before fire crews arrived.

In a press release Thursday afternoon, the West Kelowna RCMP said they're seeking the public's assistance in identifying the culprits, who left the scene on a bicycle and an electric scooter.

“No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active,” West Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Const. Ash Puri said.

The fire caused no damage to the building and no one was injured. Frind Winery delayed their opening on Wednesday as a result, but there were no major impacts to their operations.

The motive for the arson is not clear.

Police have asked anyone with any information about the incident to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, referencing West Kelowna RCMP file #2026-6985.