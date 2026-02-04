West Kelowna News

Masked men set fire at Frind Winery in West Kelowna

Arson at Frind Winery

Contributed

The culprits came armed with a torch and accelerant.

Two suspects appear to have deliberately started a fire on the outside of Frind Winery in West Kelowna early Wednesday morning.

The winery shared security camera video with Castanet. It shows the masked culprits entering the garbage enclosure, dressed all in black. The suspects had more than one bottle of accelerant. At one point, one of them pulls out a can of fuel from under their jacket.

The pair can be seen spreading the flammable liquid around the enclosure, in trash bins and even splashing some of it on the side of the building before lighting it with a welder’s torch. Once they are sure the fire is burning, they slink away, crossing the parking lot to make their getaway.

“It wasn’t your typical homeless people. It was very, very targeted. They came with stuff,” said Wayne Ford, Frind’s director of construction and development. “They showed up to do one thing.”

Luckily, the winery has sprinklers installed on the outside of the wine shop and restaurant, which helped contain the blaze until West Kelowna Fire Rescue arrived on the scene around 4 a.m.

“It caused the sprinklers to go off, which caused the alarm to go off, which caused the fire department to come. It was great. It saved the building,” said Ford.

“We didn’t realize until later, when we checked the video. We just assumed it was something in the garbage.”

West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund said the fire department and RCMP are investigating the cause of the blaze. It is considered suspicious.

“It is extremely concerning,” said Brolund. “We are treating this with the highest priority.”

The fire did not have any major impact on operations at Frind. "We’re back up and running. We were just late opening,” said Ford.

Anyone with information about the suspects can contact the West Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-768-2880 and mention file number 26-6985.