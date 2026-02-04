West Kelowna News

Neighbours happy to see West Kelowna home raided by police

Cops raid 'problem' home

Photo: Kathy Michaels RCMP executing a search warrant at a home on Applegreen Court in West Kelowna.

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.

RCMP remain at a home on Applegreen Court in West Kelowna where they appear to be executing a search warrant.

The home's front window and garage door have been smashed in and officers are entering and exiting the residence.

Area residents have gathered to watch police work. Some said they were happy to see enforcement at what they described as a problem home in the neighbourhood.

"This house is the biggest thorn in the side," said one resident, who is remaining anonymous for her safety.

"We have a group chat going about it on Facebook—the whole neighbourhood is part of this group chat—we do discuss other things too, but this is always the main thing. It's been like this for years."

"All hours of day and night. You have drug dealers and users coming in and going using heavy drugs," the resident continued.

"They have been known to steal stuff from other neighbours yards. Just a problem house for probably the last 10 years at least, everybody wants it gone."

Another nearby resident tells Castanet there was often tents set up and people camping in the back yard of the home.

Neighbours say they first heard a commotion Wednesday at around 12:40 p.m., including several "popping" sounds and sirens. Witnesses say the RCMP used tear gas to clear to home.

Neighbours say they saw as many as nine people being arrested, but that has yet to be confirmed by police.

ORIGINAL 1:45 p.m.

A heavy police presence is turning heads in West Kelowna.

An Emergency Response Team has set up on Westgate Road, though attention appears to be focused on a home that fronts onto Applegreen Court.

At this time, RCMP officers said they can't provide specific details regarding the incident.

"I can confirm that there is no risk to the public, and the matter is not connected to any incidents in Kelowna," Const. Ash Puri said in an emailed statement.

Tactical police were in Rutland throughout Wednesday morning.

"Further information will be provided when it becomes available," Puri said.