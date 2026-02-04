West Kelowna News
Heavy police presence near West Kelowna home
Cops raid home on Westside
Photo: Adrey Rad
An RCMP officer smashing the window on a West Kelowna home.
A heavy police presence is turning heads in West Kelowna.
An Emergency Response Team has set up on Westgate Road, though attention appears to be focused on a home that fronts onto Applegreen Court.
At this time, RCMP officers said they can't provide specific details regarding the incident.
"I can confirm that there is no risk to the public, and the matter is not connected to any incidents in Kelowna," Const. Ash Puri said in an emailed statement.
Tactical police were in Rutland throughout Wednesday morning.
"Further information will be provided when it becomes available," Puri said.
Photo: Facebook / Dave Westhouse
A heavy police presence at a West Kelowna strip mall is being noted by area residents.
