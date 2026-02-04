West Kelowna News

Police no longer looking for information about West Kelowna man

West Kelowna man found

Photo: Contributed Stock image of police lights.

UPDATE 9:10 a.m.

Police say the man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found. No more information was made available.

ORIGINAL 7:03 a.m.

Police are trying to locate a West Kelowna man who hasn't been seen in days and are turning to the community for assistance.

The man, who was last seen on Feb. 1, at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Old Ferry Wharf Road in West Kelowna,.