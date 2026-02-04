Police looking for information about missing West Kelowna man
West Kelowna man missing
Police are trying to locate a West Kelowna man who hasn't been seen in days and are turning to the community for assistance.
Gary Lalonde, who was last seen on Feb. 1, at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Old Ferry Wharf Road in West Kelowna, has not been in contact with people he's close with, RCMP said in a media released Wednesday morning.
"Lalonde is believed to have left on foot with his phone and wallet. Indicators suggest he may be in the Kelowna downtown area," RCMP said. "Police and family are concerned for his wellbeing."
Description of Gary Lalonde:
Caucasian man
- 48 years
- 5 ft 7 in (170 cm)
- 159 lbs (72 kg)
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
Last seen wearing:
- Black toque
- White and black Converse shoes
- Black jacket
- Black pants
- Light-coloured backpack
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gary Lalonde is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
