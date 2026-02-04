West Kelowna News

Police looking for information about missing West Kelowna man

Photo: Contributed Gary Lalonde, who was last seen on Feb. 1, at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Old Ferry Wharf Road in West Kelowna, has not been in contact with people he's close with, RCMP said in a media released Wednesday morning.

Police are trying to locate a West Kelowna man who hasn't been seen in days and are turning to the community for assistance.

"Lalonde is believed to have left on foot with his phone and wallet. Indicators suggest he may be in the Kelowna downtown area," RCMP said. "Police and family are concerned for his wellbeing."

Description of Gary Lalonde:

Caucasian man

48 years

5 ft 7 in (170 cm)

159 lbs (72 kg)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing:

Black toque

White and black Converse shoes

Black jacket

Black pants

Light-coloured backpack

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gary Lalonde is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).