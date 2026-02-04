283829
West Kelowna News  

Police looking for information about missing West Kelowna man

West Kelowna man missing

Kathy Michaels - Feb 4, 2026 / 7:03 am | Story: 597711

Police are trying to locate a West Kelowna man who hasn't been seen in days and are turning to the community for assistance.

Gary Lalonde, who was last seen on Feb. 1, at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Old Ferry Wharf Road in West Kelowna, has not been in contact with people he's close with, RCMP said in a media released Wednesday morning.

"Lalonde is believed to have left on foot with his phone and wallet. Indicators suggest he may be in the Kelowna downtown area," RCMP said. "Police and family are concerned for his wellbeing."

Description of Gary Lalonde:

Caucasian man

  • 48 years
  • 5 ft 7 in (170 cm)
  • 159 lbs (72 kg)
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

Last seen wearing:

  • Black toque
  • White and black Converse shoes
  • Black jacket
  • Black pants
  • Light-coloured backpack

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gary Lalonde is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

