West Kelowna News

Eagle hunts ducks on Okanagan Lake in West Kelowna

Duck for dinner?

Contributed

A flock of ducks on Okanagan Lake narrowly escaped being dinner.

Castanet reader Cary shared a video showing a bald eagle almost snatching up one of the flock recently near Gellatly Bay in West Kelowna.

The eagle can be seen swooping overhead and then diving at the flock near the Gellatly dog beach on Saturday. The bigger bird did not manage to latch onto any of the ducks.

Cary said the eagle made several attempts to grab one of the ducks on Saturday afternoon, before giving up and flying off to find better hunting grounds elsewhere.

The incident is a good reminder for people using the dog beach or walking their pets in the area to keep a close eye on small dogs.