Alberta resort now offers Okanagan invention that tracks young skiers, snowboarders

SkiKrumb now in Alberta

Photo: SkiKrumb Okanagan-born venture SkiKrumb has expanded into Alberta.

An Okanagan-born business has its first out-of-province client.

SkiKrumb, which is a radio-based GPS system used by ski resorts, is now in operation at Jasper’s Marmot Basin, its first Alberta partner.

For skiKrumb founder and CEO Keith MacIntyre, the launch at Marmot Basin is deeply personal. Growing up near Edmonton, Marmot Basin was the first major mountain he ever skied as a teenager, an experience that sparked a lifelong connection to skiing and mountain culture.

“Marmot Basin is where my love for real mountain skiing began,” MacIntyre said in a press release. “To see skiKrumb live here, helping families ski with confidence at the very resort that shaped my passion, is a full-circle moment I’ll never forget.”

SkiKrumb uses a compact, wearable hardware device that operates independently of cellular service, using specialized radio technology to deliver reliable, real-time location updates every 10 seconds—even in tree-covered terrain, cold temperatures and remote areas common in the Canadian Rockies. Guests can track family and friends, send SOS alerts, and replay their day on the mountain through the skiKrumb mobile app.

It’s a great way to track school kids who spend the day skiing. The devices can be rented or purchased at skiKrumb’s partner resorts.

“Skiing and snowboarding should be about exploring and having fun,” Marmot Basin director of skiing Colin Borrow said. “SkiKrumb provides dependable, real-time tracking that works in the conditions we ski and snowboard in every day.

“Bringing this technology to Marmot Basin reinforces our commitment to family-friendly innovation and elevates the overall mountain experience.”