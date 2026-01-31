West Kelowna News

Annual Westside RCMP charity basketball game set for February

Westside to gather on court

Photo: Castanet The charity basketball game in 2023.

The West Kelowna RCMP’s Indigenous Policing Services team is hosting its fourth annual charity community basketball game next month.

The event Feb. 27 at Constable Neil Bruce Middle School will bring together police officers, youth, elders and community members of a basketball game.

RCMP officers and staff, Westbank First Nation members, a representative from WFN Chief and Council, the mayor of West Kelowna, former Constable Neil Bruce Middle School students, city employees, and members of the South East District Tac Troop will join together on the court.

“This game is about building relationships between local youth, elders, Westbank First Nation community members, West Kelowna residents, and the police,” said Const. Rolly (Rohel) Williams.

“We need to get back to being recognized as members of the community and not just uniformed police officers. We live here just as much as we work here.”

The game is held in partnership with Constable Neil Bruce Middle School and is a charity fundraiser, with proceeds supporting school programming.

This event also serves as the kickoff to a series of upcoming cultural programs delivered by Indigenous Policing Service for all students.