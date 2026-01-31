West Kelowna News

B.C. ski centres pushing through lack of snow this winter

Hoping for more snowfall

Rob Gibson

While B.C. ski centres are experiencing one their worst seasons in recent memory, the Telemark Nordic Club is still offering decent skiing despite the conditions, according to general manager Mike Edwards.

The West Kelowna cross-country ski facility has been operating since just after Christmas despite below-normal snowfall across the Okanagan region.

"This is one of our worst seasons ever, but we've still got some great skiing," Edwards said. "We don't have our typical mid-winter conditions with every trail open and every trail in mint condition every day, but we still have some really good skiing."

Snow conditions vary widely across the region depending on elevation.

Higher-elevation Nordic facilities like Sovereign Lakes near Vernon and Nickel Plate near Penticton have lower snow levels than normal but have been able to open most of their trails. Lower-elevation areas like Telemark and Salmon Arm' Larch Hills are struggling more.

Overlander ski club near Kamloops has no snow and is closed while the Kelowna Nordic Centre had to delay their opening this year.

Alpine ski resorts in the B.C. Southern Interior have also struggled with variable conditions all season.

"It's definitely a bit of an anomaly this year across the Okanagan region, a little bit lower snow than we're used to," Edwards said. "Can't do anything about Mother Nature."

Telemark is more accessible than many ski areas.

Edwards says many valley residents don't know much about the ski centre, but it is only 10 to 15 minutes from West Kelowna and about 30 minutes from Kelowna.

Telemark operates as a not-for-profit facility providing cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and biathlon to the Central Okanagan. The club has about 1,500 members and attracts approximately 15,000 skier visits every year.

"Our mandate is to provide recreation and sporting opportunities for people in the valley, and to be inclusive and invite everybody up to come skiing and snowshoeing," said Edwards.

The club runs a youth program with more than 200 participants ranging from three and four-year-olds learning to ski to high-level racers. Telemark hosts two to three events per year, including last week's Track Attack championships with about 250 young racers from across the province.

The facility has produced Olympic biathlete Julia Ransom and currently has several racers competing in World Junior trials who are expected to compete at the World Championships in Lillehammer, Norway.

The club is currently fundraising to build a cabin on the Panorama Ridge trail, and they are more than halfway to their fundraising goal of $100,000.

"We're doing our last big fundraising push. We're hoping people can donate to our cabin fund. It will be our first cabin on the trails."

Edwards hopes snow conditions hold and more winter weather arrives as the season progresses. The season typically ends in March.