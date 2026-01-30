West Kelowna News

West Kelowna council approves crosswalk honouring veterans

Photo: City of West Kelowna Location for commemorative crosswalk

A commemorative crosswalk honouring veterans and those currently serving in the Canadian military will be installed in West Kelowna.

Council unanimously approved the request from the Royal Canadian Legion for the crosswalk at its meeting Tuesday.

The crosswalk will be installed at Dobbin and Elliott roads across from the West Kelowna Legion branch.

However, installation will be delayed while a new design is prepared.

The preferred design provided by the Legion is no longer compliant in the province.

It includes decorative elements over a ladder-style crosswalk, which is not permitted in British Columbia.

“The new standards require that all decorative pedestrian crosswalks be accompanied by twin parallel line markings, with a minimum 300 mm separation between standard and decorative elements,” staff told council.

It’s expected to take about six weeks to get the new design template.

The city will look after the $20,000 cost of installing the crosswalk. That money will tentatively come from the future expenditures reserves as recommended by staff, however, council did reserve the right to change the funding stream when it holds a final round of budget discussions next month.

In supporting the crosswalk, Mayor Gord Milsom said it will show people coming into the community that this is a city that supports their veterans and members of the armed forces serving today.