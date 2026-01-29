West Kelowna News

West Kelowna to explore what Rose Valley sports hub could look like

On board with sports hub

Photo: Contributed Concept for sports hub in West Kelowna

West Kelowna council was excited and intrigued at the prospect of a privately-funded, sports-anchored mixed-use development next to the multi-sports dome in Rose Valley.

And just like the concept of the sports dome and Julia’s Junction playground, the concept is being driven by outside forces.

It’s the vision of Peter Chu and Silke Otremba, who came before council Tuesday evening looking for support for a public private partnership between their group and the city.

The proposal would see the city contribute the nine acres of land, already earmarked for recreational purposes, through a lease while the private group seeks non-public funding to build and maintain the facility.

They were hoping council would agree to have staff proceed with the development and negotiation of a public-private partnership.

However, what council adopted was asking staff to explore what the proposal could look like and not approving the process.

The overall concept is for what Otremba described as a "world class athletic and recreation district.”

It would feature a sports complex for year-round use including ice hockey rinks, pickleball courts and a full gymnasium, walking and running track and outdoor turf fields surrounded by housing, retail and hospitality, year-round programming, daycare, education and health services.

It would be designed, built and operated for local residents first while also catering to lucrative tournaments.

Council agreed the benefits could be significant, adding residents have been asking for more recreation opportunities including another sheet of ice.

The proponents are hoping to have a potential agreement with the city in place by the summer and finalize investor agreements and seed capital by August.