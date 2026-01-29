West Kelowna News

West Kelowna council advances large Brown Road development with several conditions

Approved with conditions

Photo: Contributed Conceptual drawings of Brown Road development

It will be several months before West Kelowna council gets the opportunity to adopt zoning changes for a large development project on Brown Road.

Council unanimously gave second and third reading to the bylaw Tuesday evening, however that approval came with several conditions the developer will have to satisfy before the bylaw can be adopted.

Planner Chris Oliver told council that could take several months.

“There are quite a lengthy number of conditions that need to be met,” said Oliver.

“Primarily those are going to be things done by the applicant’s civil engineering team. Identifying what off-site improvements look like, concepts and cost estimates.

“That’s how we are able to secure commitments.”

Overall, council was happy to move the development plan forward and pleased the developer took the step of holding a public information session with residents, something Oliver said was not required.

Through those concerns, the city was able to get assurances from the developer specific to fire mitigation prior to parkland dedication and road improvements to be triggered at certain unit count milestones.

Emergency egress on Elliott Road would be triggered at 100 units with upgrading Elliott to a full urban standard along with improvements to the Elliott/Ingram intersection at 150 units.

“In my mind this development provides many benefits to our community and improvements, including having a greater number of multi-family units available to our existing residents as well as people moving to our community,” said Mayor Gord Milsom.

“Park dedications are significant, childcare spaces are really important, road improvements, sidewalk improvements.

“There are a lot of positive benefits and improvements coming our way.”

The development, which will include some four and six storey buildings as well as townhomes will include about 400 units of housing along with commercial space, and 4.1 hectares of parkland dedication connecting to Glen Canyon Regional Park.

In supporting the project, Coun. Stephen Johnston touted the addition of commercial space which he said the city desperately needs as it looks to diversify its tax base.

“When we add density to our downtown core…hopefully we will attract more business and commercial opportunities,” said Johnston while noting more than 86 per cent of the city’s tax base is residential.

“We want to diversify that commercial tax base.”