Drugs, weapons seized in Glenrosa police raid

Photo: Contributed Security camera footage on Glerosa's McMorland Road of a police raid on Jan. 22.

West Kelowna RCMP say they recovered more than a kilogram of suspected illegal drugs, along with weapons and trafficking equipment, during a police raid six days ago in a Glenrosa neighbourhood.

RCMP announced Wednesday they carried out a search warrant at a home on McMorland Road on Jan. 22.

The warrant followed an investigation into an individual believed to be living at the home who was involved in drug trafficking.

“This investigation and enforcement action demonstrates our commitment to identifying and targeting individuals involved in drug trafficking and associated criminal activity,” said Cpl. Bryan Mulrooney, officer in charge of the West Kelowna RCMP Crime Reduction Unit.

“Removing illegal drugs, weapons, and trafficking equipment from our community directly contributes to improving public safety and reducing the harm these activities cause.”

Investigators say they located and seized numerous weapons, drug production equipment, drug trafficking paraphernalia and a significant quantity of suspected illegal drugs.

RCMP say the investigation remains ongoing and charges are expected to be forwarded.

Police are encouraging the public to continue reporting suspicious activity to West Kelowna RCMP.

“Our members continue to take proactive steps to disrupt criminal activity that poses a risk to our neighbourhoods,” said Staff. Sgt. Brendan Dolan. “These coordinated efforts are focused on keeping West Kelowna safe and reinforcing our commitment to protecting the well-being of our community.”