West Kelowna News

West Kelowna mayor's great uncle honoured with plaque at local legion

Local veteran honoured

Photo: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 288 Westbank West Kelowna Gord Milsom with a memorial plaque of his great uncle at the local Legion branch.

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom visited the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 288 Westbank on Sunday to unveil a memorial plaque for his great uncle.

Lieutenant Harry Gorden Milsom served with the Lord Strathcona's Horse in the 1st Canadian Division during the First World War.

The legion branch has been gathering military memorabilia and artifacts from its membership to display inside.

"We want our membership to see their descendants who fought and sacrificed for their country displayed within our legion,” the legion branch said in a statement.

The legion said the mayor was elated with the display and told a group of onlookers how proud he was of his family's long line of military service. He also stated that he enjoyed reading and learning about their service to this great country.

Harry Milsom's WWI photograph, his book Sunset Night and Dawn published in 1918, the original cap badge from the Lord Strathcona Horse and his biography are just the latest in a long line of artifacts that have been collected.