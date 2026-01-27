West Kelowna News

Summerland, West Kelowna part of expansion of youth mental health services

Expansion of youth services

Photo: Contributed Foundry expanding youth services to Summerland, West Kelowna and other BC Communities.

The provincial government has announced expanded mental health and addiction support services for youth in several communities, including two in the Okanagan.

Summerland and West Kelowna with both receive new locations, operated by OneSky Community Services and the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna, respectively.

Each location will be a smaller square-footage model that will be tied to the nearest full-sized Foundry hub, in these cases Penticton and Kelowna.

Pemberton, 100 Mile House and Port McNeill will also be receiving new locations, all part of an overall $1.7 million investment.

Minister of Health Jodie Osborne spoke at a press conference in Pemberton announcing the investment.

"Young people face more pressure and stress every day, and it's important they have a safe place to turn when life feels overwhelming," Osborne said.

"With the expansion of Foundry services into five smaller communities, youth will have easier access to the trusted mental-health services and programs Foundry provides. These new locations will help young people and their families access support closer to home."

A young woman named Angel who used Foundry services after trauma also spoke, sharing: "They are always there. They taught me gratitude, they taught me respect. They taught me how to set up boundaries. They taught me that they care and that I was never alone [...] Foundry helped me figure out what it meant to be alive, to be hopeful, to work hard, to be open."

Services at the locations will include drop-in counselling, peer support, physical and sexual health care, access to groups and workshops, and support with education and employment, including virtual options, subject to the needs of the community.

Currently there are 19 Foundry centres operating throughout British Columbia. Foundry is a non-profit organization that offers free mental health and wellness services for youth 12-24 years of age.