Staff recommending West Kelowna council endorse Legion crosswalk initiative

Photo: Sarah Crookall - file Design of Osoyoos crosswalk (pictured) would have to be altered to meet provincial guidelines

West Kelowna council is being asked to sanction a commemorative crosswalk in front of the Royal Canadian Legion branch at the corner of Elliott and Dobbin roads.

A request for the crosswalk was made by the Legion last year to honour and pay tribute to Canadian veterans and active service members who have served, or sacrificed, for the country.

They are asking the crosswalk be completed prior to July 17, 2026, to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Legion.

According to staff, the preferred design provided by the Legion includes what are described as “decorative elements over a ladder-style crosswalk” which is not permitted in the province for safety reasons.

“To comply with new standards, the proposed design must be revised and a new inlay produced,” staff said in a report for council.

Staff said the cost to purchase and install the crosswalk inlay is about $20,000 which would come from the city’s future expenditures reserves.

“The proposed Royal Canadian Legion sanctioned commemorative crosswalk presents an opportunity for the City of West Kelowna to visibly honour veterans and active service members.

“With similar installations gaining traction in neighbouring communities, this initiative aligns with both community values and regional trends.”

Similar crosswalks have been installed in Kelowna, Osoyoos and Peachland.