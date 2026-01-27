West Kelowna News

West Kelowna hosting public workshops on community safety

Feedback sought on safety

Photo: Contributed ERT responding to West Kelowna home in December, 2025.

The City of West Kelowna is hosting a series of in-person workshops to get input for its Community Safety and Well-Being Plan.

The first-of-its-kind plan will guide how the city and its partners address key social issues, strengthen local supports and enhance community well-being over the long-term.

Members of the community are invited to attend these workshops to provide thoughts, actions and prevention-oriented ideas to aid in development of the plan.

“The workshops will be structured, facilitated sessions focused on moving from understanding challenges to co-creating solutions,” the city stated in a news release.

“Participants do not need to have taken part in earlier engagement to attend.

“The sessions are intended to support meaningful contribution, shared learning and realistic action planning.”

Each workshop will:

Focus on a specific theme identified through community engagement and research

Work with clear problem statements grounded in lived experience and system realities

Include small-group activities such as “How might we” prompts and system mapping

Explore feasibility, roles, and short- and longer-term actions

Workshops are scheduled to take place at the Lakeview Heights Community Hall on Anders Road from Feb. 11 to 13.

Workshop 1: Upstream conditions driving crisis, such as housing, basic needs, and mental health. Wednesday, Feb. 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Workshop 2: Who is most affected, including youth, seniors, families, Indigenous residents, and equity-denied groups. Thursday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Workshop 3: Safety in public spaces and neighbourhoods. Thursday, Feb. 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Workshop 4: Systems coordination and moving to action. Friday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Click here to to indicate you plan to attend.