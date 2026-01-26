283048
279898
West Kelowna News  

Truck hauling home breaks down on Hwy 97 in West Kelowna

Home blocks on-ramp

Colin Dacre - Jan 26, 2026 / 9:47 am | Story: 596197

A truck hauling a home has broken down at the side of Highway 97 in Glenrosa.

The incident is blocking the southbound Highway 97 on-ramp at Glenrosa Road. Social media reports indicate the truck has been broken down in the area since before 7 a.m.

The incident is creating only minor traffic delays.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More West Kelowna News

280115