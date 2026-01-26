West Kelowna News

Truck hauling home breaks down on Hwy 97 in West Kelowna

Home blocks on-ramp

Photo: Gary Morris / Glenrosa 2.0 Facebook A truck hauling a mobile home was broken down on the side of Highway 97 in Glenrosa on Monday morning.

A truck hauling a home has broken down at the side of Highway 97 in Glenrosa.

The incident is blocking the southbound Highway 97 on-ramp at Glenrosa Road. Social media reports indicate the truck has been broken down in the area since before 7 a.m.

The incident is creating only minor traffic delays.