Truck hauling home breaks down on Hwy 97 in West Kelowna
Home blocks on-ramp
Photo: Gary Morris / Glenrosa 2.0 Facebook
A truck hauling a mobile home was broken down on the side of Highway 97 in Glenrosa on Monday morning.
The incident is blocking the southbound Highway 97 on-ramp at Glenrosa Road. Social media reports indicate the truck has been broken down in the area since before 7 a.m.
The incident is creating only minor traffic delays.
