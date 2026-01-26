West Kelowna News
West Kelowna RCMP seek public help in search for missing woman
Missing from West Kelowna
Photo: RCMP
Thi Nguyen was last seen on January 22, 2026.
RCMP in West Kelowna are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman.
Thi Nguyen, 52, has not been seen since Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. She was reported missing on Saturday, Jan. 24.
Nguyen is Vietnamese, approximately 5 feet tall, with a slight build. She has dark-coloured eyes and shoulder-length dark hair, but is known to wear a blonde wig. She has a large mole on the right side of her chin and often has brightly coloured long nails.
The missing woman was last seen wearing fitted jeans, a pink sweater, a dark brown bomber-style leather jacket and boots.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thi Nguyen is urged to contact their local police, West Kelowna RCMP at 1-250-768-2880, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Photo: RCMP
Nguyen has a distinctive mole on the right side of her chin.
More West Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Missing from West KelownaWest Kelowna - 9:20 pm
- More Pizza Pops recalled Canada - 8:44 pm
- Seahawks off to Super BowlSeattle - 7:26 pm
- 15 dead in ferry sinking Philippines - 7:22 pm
- Iconic wines at Big WhiteBig White - 7:15 pm
Real Estate
2150 Talavera Place
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$685,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$685,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Elliot Kelowna BC SPCA >
© 2026 Castanet.net