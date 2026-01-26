West Kelowna News

West Kelowna RCMP seek public help in search for missing woman

Missing from West Kelowna

Photo: RCMP Thi Nguyen was last seen on January 22, 2026.

RCMP in West Kelowna are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman.

Thi Nguyen, 52, has not been seen since Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. She was reported missing on Saturday, Jan. 24.

Nguyen is Vietnamese, approximately 5 feet tall, with a slight build. She has dark-coloured eyes and shoulder-length dark hair, but is known to wear a blonde wig. She has a large mole on the right side of her chin and often has brightly coloured long nails.

The missing woman was last seen wearing fitted jeans, a pink sweater, a dark brown bomber-style leather jacket and boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thi Nguyen is urged to contact their local police, West Kelowna RCMP at 1-250-768-2880, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).