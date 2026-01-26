West Kelowna News

Missing West Kelowna woman found safe

Photo: Glacier Media FILE - An RCMP SUV

UPDATE 10:15 a.m.

The search for a missing woman from West Kelowna has come to an end.

West Kelowna RCMP say the 52-year-old, who was reported missing on Saturday has been found safe.

ORIGINAL 9:20 p.m.

RCMP in West Kelowna are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman.

The 52-year-old has not been seen since Thursday, Jan. 22. She was reported missing on Saturday.

The missing woman was last seen wearing fitted jeans, a pink sweater, a dark brown bomber-style leather jacket and boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the woman is urged to contact their local police, West Kelowna RCMP at 1-250-768-2880, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).