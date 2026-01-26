West Kelowna News
Missing West Kelowna woman found safe
Missing woman found
Photo: Glacier Media
FILE - An RCMP SUV
UPDATE 10:15 a.m.
The search for a missing woman from West Kelowna has come to an end.
West Kelowna RCMP say the 52-year-old, who was reported missing on Saturday has been found safe.
ORIGINAL 9:20 p.m.
RCMP in West Kelowna are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman.
The 52-year-old has not been seen since Thursday, Jan. 22. She was reported missing on Saturday.
The missing woman was last seen wearing fitted jeans, a pink sweater, a dark brown bomber-style leather jacket and boots.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the woman is urged to contact their local police, West Kelowna RCMP at 1-250-768-2880, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
More West Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Carney doesn't seek apologyCanada - 11:52 am
- Belugas heading to U.S.Ontario - 11:51 am
- Seniors killed in RV blazeYankee Flats - 11:24 am
- Leafs lose Mangone’s debutKIJHL - 11:23 am
- Lawyer resigns over hot micVancouver - 11:22 am
Real Estate
103 Eagle Drive
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$829,000
more details
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$829,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Chloe Kelowna BC SPCA >
© 2026 Castanet.net