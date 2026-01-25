West Kelowna News

Family of four rescued by COSAR after getting stuck on icy Bear Main FSR

Photo: COSAR/Facebook Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers responded to Bear Main FSR early Saturday morning.

A family of four spent a chilly few hours waiting for help along a forest service road above West Kelowna.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was dispatched early Saturday morning to Bear Main FSR after the group got stuck while driving toward Ishalt Lake. It was COSAR's fifth task of 2026.

The road was extremely icy due to active logging in the area. Generally, responding to stuck vehicles on a road is a low-priority call for COSAR, but temperatures in the area dropped to -14°C overnight.

The incident is a good reminder that it is still winter, despite warmer than normal temperatures for much of January in the Okanagan.

“We’re getting into a cold snap, and you might be comfortable when you leave your vehicle, but if something were to happen, either to your vehicle or you hurt yourself, how comfortable are you going to be if you spend two or three hours staying in that one spot without heat? Are you equipped to wait until help arrives?” asked Ed Henczel, a spokesperson for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

“We try to get to folks as soon as we can, but we’re all volunteers. We have to go from work to the hall to get our gear, to the staging location and then deploy our snowmobiles or whatever, to get to the subject,” said Henczel. “If we can get there within 90 minutes, we’re really happy, but realistically, it will probably take longer than that.”

He said anyone going into the backcountry, even for a short hike, should bring the 10 essentials, including a light, a signalling device, fire starter, warm clothing and a fully charged cell phone.

While COSAR brought the family of four to warmth and safety, it did not haul down their vehicle.

Henczel recommends people who will be driving on forest service roads follow groups like Okanagan Off Road Rescue and Recovery or BC Offroad Rescue & Recovery on Facebook. Those groups are better equipped to pull vehicles out of the ditch.