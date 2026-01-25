West Kelowna News

SkyFire Energy expands offerings after acquiring Vancouver Island business

SkyFire grows with purchase

Photo: SkyFire Energy SkyFire Energy's Okanagan location is in West Kelowna.

A Western Canadian solar company that has strong roots in the Okanagan is expanding thanks to the acquisition of a Vancouver Island business.

SkyFire Energy, which has one of its three locations in West Kelowna, has purchased Hakai Energy Solutions, which is known for its expertise in residential, commercial and off-grid solar energy systems.

The companies say the deal creates one of the most complete renewable energy service offerings in B.C. and Western Canada.

SkyFire Energy is an employee-owned business that specializes in engineering, procurement and construction in solar energy, and is also an operations and maintenance provider. Hakai Energy Solutions, which is based in Cumberland, delivers off-grid solar power and microgrid systems in some of Canada’s most challenging environments.

“Hakai Energy Solutions has long been an admired leader in Western Canada,” SkyFire Energy president and CEO David Vonesch said in a press release. “Their expertise in remote, off-grid and microgrid systems perfectly complements SkyFire’s strengths across residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale solar. Together, we are building energy for good.”

The acquisition also expands SkyFire Energy’s presence throughout Vancouver Island, coastal B.C. and remote regions.

“SkyFire Energy not only shares our values—they live them,” Hakai Energy CEO Jason Jackson said. “Our teams are committed to building sustainable, self-reliant communities. Together, we’re accelerating the transition to renewable energy across Western Canada.”