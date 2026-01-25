Finalists for Westside's annual business awards revealed, winners announced next month
Key Award finalists revealed
They are down to the finalists in each category of the Key Business Awards.
The awards recognize the best in business in West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation, and the program is run by Greater Westside Board of Trade. The finalists in each category were unveiled during a luncheon on Thursday at Doubletree by Hilton West Kelowna.
“This year’s nominees and finalists highlight the creativity, determination and excellence within our business community,” Greater Westside Board of Trade president Bryan Fitzpatrick said in a press release. “We’re excited to honour their achievements and the role they play in strengthening the Greater Westside.”
The winners will be announced during the awards gala on Thursday, Feb. 26, at Doubletree by Hilton West Kelowna. Tickets for the gala are available now and can be purchased here.
The finalists for each award are:
Arts & Entertainment
LIPS
Moonhorse Dance Theatre
Music in the Park
Community & Public Service
United Way British Columbia Southern Interior
Village at Smith Creek
Rotary Club of West Kelowna
Young Entrepreneur
Catherine MacGillivray, Shine Therapy Services
Daniel Black, Jim’s Mowing
Karlee Smith, The Floral Garage
Environmentally Sustainable Business
Habitat for Humanity
Off the Grid Organic Winery
Rad Jamz/Rad Relish
Home Based Business
The Floral Garage
Wolf Creek Window and Door Solutions
Large Business
Barry Beecroft Fuel Distributors
Class of West K
Fireside Minerals
New Business
Doubletree by Hilton West Kelowna
Howdy Partner
Pearl and Fern
Platinum Service Provider
4 Eye’s Optometry
Dax’s Mobile Dog Grooming
Valley First
Small Business Award
Blue Lime Property Maintenance
Two Donkeys Bakery
Valley Glass
Technology & Innovation
Qualo
SkyFire Energy
West Kelowna Technology
Indigenous Business
Two Eagles Golf Course
Tourism & Hospitality
La Casa Market
Modest Butcher
The Cove Lakeside Resort
