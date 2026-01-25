West Kelowna News

Finalists for Westside's annual business awards revealed, winners announced next month

Key Award finalists revealed

Photo: SkyFire Energy SkyFire Energy is one of the finalists for the technology and innovation award.

They are down to the finalists in each category of the Key Business Awards.

The awards recognize the best in business in West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation, and the program is run by Greater Westside Board of Trade. The finalists in each category were unveiled during a luncheon on Thursday at Doubletree by Hilton West Kelowna.

“This year’s nominees and finalists highlight the creativity, determination and excellence within our business community,” Greater Westside Board of Trade president Bryan Fitzpatrick said in a press release. “We’re excited to honour their achievements and the role they play in strengthening the Greater Westside.”

The winners will be announced during the awards gala on Thursday, Feb. 26, at Doubletree by Hilton West Kelowna. Tickets for the gala are available now and can be purchased here.

The finalists for each award are:

Arts & Entertainment

LIPS

Moonhorse Dance Theatre

Music in the Park

Community & Public Service

United Way British Columbia Southern Interior

Village at Smith Creek

Rotary Club of West Kelowna

Young Entrepreneur

Catherine MacGillivray, Shine Therapy Services

Daniel Black, Jim’s Mowing

Karlee Smith, The Floral Garage

Environmentally Sustainable Business

Habitat for Humanity

Off the Grid Organic Winery

Rad Jamz/Rad Relish

Home Based Business

The Floral Garage

Wolf Creek Window and Door Solutions

Large Business

Barry Beecroft Fuel Distributors

Class of West K

Fireside Minerals

New Business

Doubletree by Hilton West Kelowna

Howdy Partner

Pearl and Fern

Platinum Service Provider

4 Eye’s Optometry

Dax’s Mobile Dog Grooming

Valley First

Small Business Award

Blue Lime Property Maintenance

Two Donkeys Bakery

Valley Glass

Technology & Innovation

Qualo

SkyFire Energy

West Kelowna Technology

Indigenous Business

Two Eagles Golf Course

Tourism & Hospitality

La Casa Market

Modest Butcher

The Cove Lakeside Resort