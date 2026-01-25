West Kelowna News

West Kelowna warehouse sells for $3.4 million

Westside warehouse sold

Photo: Western Investor The building that is home to Euroclad Windows and Doors sold for $3.42 million.

A West Kelowna Industrial Park warehouse has sold for more than $3.4 million, according to Western Investor.

The freehold industrial property, which is located at 2490 Ross Rd., is one acre in size and features a fully tenanted, multi-unit warehouse with more than 13,000 square feet of gross leasable area. The building is currently home to Euroclad Windows and Doors.

An undisclosed buyer snapped up the rarely available property type for $3.42 million.

The sale, which was brokered by Robert Mistal of Royal LePage Kelowna, was finalized on Nov. 15.