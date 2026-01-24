West Kelowna News

Mount Boucherie Community Centre restoration project well underway

Boucherie renos underway

Photo: City of West Kelowna Future childcare space post demolition

Renovation work to return the Mount Boucherie Community Centre to its former self is well underway.

A report updating city council on the progress of the restoration project indicates Sawchuck Developments, hired to do the work, has been on site since Nov. 4.

Substantial completion is expected by September of this year.

Once complete, the facility will be used for childcare, community groups and events and city administration offices.

To date, much of the interior wall systems, flooring, ceiling tiles, furniture and hazardous materials have been demolished and removed.

Total budget for the project is pegged at $4.8 million. Of that, $3.618 million comes from the Childcare BC new spaces fund with the remaining money split between the city’s MBCC restoration reserve ($758,000) and Community Growth Fund ($423,000).

That also includes a $550,000 contingency.

Once complete, the new community hall is expected to include 16 permanent and 64 afterschool childcare spaces, an outdoor playground, banquet ball, multi-purpose rooms, a kitchen, washroom upgrades, new flooring, lighting and doors, plus mechanical, electrical and security upgrades and City of West Kelowna office space.