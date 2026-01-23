West Kelowna News

Evacuation lifted at West Kelowna's Royal LePage Place

Arena evacuation lifted

Photo: Alistair Waters Royal LePage Place and the Jim Lind arena was briefly evacuated Friday afternoon.

UPDATE 3:25 p.m.

Everyone has been allowed to re-enter Royal LePage Place after the facility was deemed safe by RCMP.

A police officer at the scene tells Castanet News a person came across a piece of rubber piping, wrapped in plastic and hair ties, that was mistaken for a possible explosive device.

The arena was evacuated until emergency crews could confirm that the item was not dangerous.

ORIGINAL 2:45 p.m.

There has been a heavy emergency response at the Royal LePage Place Arena in West Kelowna this afternoon following an evacuation of the building.

Both West Kelowna RCMP and the West Kelowna Fire Department are currently on the scene at the facility.

While not yet confirmed by officials, reports from the scene suggest the evacuation was triggered by a bomb scare during a youth hockey tournament. People were seen being cleared from the building and the surrounding parking lot shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Castanet has reached out to the West Kelowna RCMP for further details and will update this story as more information becomes available. A reporter is on the way to the scene.