Sports and education hub proposed for West Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Plan for West Kelowna sports hub

West Kelowna could become home to a world-class sports and education hub if a pair of entrepreneurs can convince city council of the vision.

Peter Chu and Silke Otremba will go before council Tuesday seeking council’s approval to move ahead with negotiations on a public-private partnership for what would be a first-of-its-kind facility in the Central Okanagan.

According to the presentation, the recreation hub would be built around the current Mar Jok soccer dome and existing athletic field. The proposal would include a second athletic field, hockey building, multi-sport plex and community centre.

The multi-use buildings could include a hotel, cafe, restaurant, daycare, medical centre, sports medicine and international school.

Housing and dedicated parklands around the sports hub are also included within the vision.

As part of the public-private-partnership proposal, the city would contribute the nine acre property while the private partners would deliver capital, development, and operations.

“Public engagement identified strong demand for additional soccer fields, pickleball and multi-sport courts, expanded ice time, and year-round recreation facilities — all of which this project directly delivers,” the presentation stated.

“Local businesses, sports clubs, and advocacy groups have expressed strong support for the project, recognizing its potential to host tournaments, grow local programs, and activate year-round community use—creating meaningful social and economic benefits for residents and businesses alike.”

They suggest cities across North America are moving away from single-use sports facilities toward these year round multi-use complexes that combine sports, community, housing, hospitality, and public space.

The proponents believe such a facility, once fully built out, would bring in as much as $120 million annually in sports tourism.

They envision a total cost of about $160 million for construction over a five year span.