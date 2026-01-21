West Kelowna News

Blind West Kelowna woman says Instacart delivery driver yelled at her, threatened violence

Photo: Instacart An Instacart shopper has been permanently deactivated after yelling at, threatening a West Kelowna woman.

A West Kelowna woman has filed a police report after she says she was threatened by an Instacart delivery driver.

Michelle Taylor said she and her husband placed an order through Instacart for groceries from Walmart on Friday. After the bags were dropped off, they noticed some items were missing and contacted the shopper to ask what happened to their coffee.

“We looked back. It was on our order. It was on our receipt. It showed as item found, item charged, all these things. So, he took a screenshot and said no, there’s coffee on the order, it was paid for, but we’re just going to get a refund.” Taylor explained.

“So, she gets mad and sends him messages saying, ‘you’re calling me a thief. You need to check your bill.”

It was when her husband said he would be reporting the driver for theft that the situation escalated. Taylor, who is blind, said the woman responded through the app, asking him to meet her outside the couple’s home and to bring his receipt.

“A couple of minutes later, there’s this banging on one of the windows on my patio door,” said Taylor. “Not like going to punch through the glass kind of banging, but this wasn’t a friendly kind of knock either.”

She answered the door, telling the shopper that it was all good; they had received a refund. That’s when the woman started yelling at Taylor, who asked her to leave the property.

“She’s screaming at me. Calling me an f-ing *B and I’m like, you need to just leave, because she’s starting to yell. She’s escalated, and I don’t want this. I don’t want to deal with this. So, I’m telling her you need to just leave. Get off my property, I’m calling the cops.

“So she’s shouting at me, (saying) "make me, make me leave", like "come fight me, baby."

Eventually, the woman left. Taylor immediately contacted Instacart to report the incident and asked for the driver’s name so she could file a police complaint.

Two days later, after repeated emails and phonecalls to Instacart the couple was still waiting for an answer from the company. “So, I called Instacart again on Sunday, and they gave me the same kind of run around,” said Taylor.

“They said, Trust and Safety will be in touch soon enough. I said no, that’s not soon enough. This person has shown up at my house, they’ve been aggressive, they’ve threatened violence.

“You know, I rely on this, being blind. There are other people with disabilities who rely on this service. There are seniors who rely on this service, moms with young children. We don’t need vulnerable people exposed to this. What are you guys going to actually do?”

Castanet contacted Instacart about the incident and received a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

“We take the safety and security of the entire Instacart community very seriously,” said the statement. “We have zero tolerance for aggression or behaviour that makes anyone feel unsafe, and the shopper involved in this order has been permanently deactivated from the platform.”

The confrontation has made Michelle Taylor rethink ordering through a third-party app.

“I know there are people like me who have disabilities and rely on this, and I just don’t want to see them threatened in this way,” she said.