Stalled West Kelowna winery project hits the market

Terralux, located in Lakeview Heights is now being publicly listed by Colliers after several months of private outreach.

A long-stalled development along the Westside Wine Trail is officially on the market.

Terralux Winery, located in Lakeview Heights, is now publicly listed by Colliers after several months of private outreach for $8.56 million.

“The market in the Okanagan has been challenging,” Colliers associate Layla Miller said.

“However, based on the location of the Terralux winery, because it is definitely a desirable, high profile location, we've had some genuine interest, and we're actually quite pleased to see people still considering wineries or vineyards in the Okanagan.”

While the reason for the listing was not disclosed, Miller said that the ownership group is open to a sale of assets, shares, or a joint venture.

“The dream and the vision to see it be complete and offer (visitors to the) West Side Wine Trail another option to pop into,” she said.

The property itself sits in a prime location along the wine trail. Yet, the market is competitive, with “many, many, many” vineyards currently available, she said.

“It's definitely a buyer's market,” she said. “They have lots to choose from when it comes to this industry.”

For the residents of Lakeview Heights, the news that the property is now for sale is welcomed.

Michael Henderson lives next to the expansive property and said the worksite has been silent since 2023.

“Three years later we’re still staring at a mass of unfinished concrete walls. Putting up a 'For Sale' sign doesn't just erase three years of being a bad neighbour,” he said in an emailed statement.

Henderson is, however, “optimistic” about what’s to come as are other area residents.

Mark Godlewski, president of the Lakeview Heights Community Association, said the property has been a point of interest and discussion within our community for several years, particularly given the prolonged pause in construction and its impact on the character of the Westside Wine Trail.

“Our primary focus remains advocating for responsible development that aligns with the values and expectations of Lakeview Heights residents,” Godlewski said.

“We’re optimistic that a new owner will come in with a fresh vision, finish the project, and be the kind of neighbour who values open communication with the community.”

Godlewski said the neighbourhood association group is ready to chat with any potential new owners as things move forward.

The architecturally distinctive 25,000-square-foot winery concept includes a restaurant, lounge, retail shop, and tasting room spaces.

Set on roughly 11 acres of established vineyards, the property is complemented by a state-of-the-art production facility capable of producing more than 34,000 cases annually.

The City of West Kelowna has been asked for a comment.