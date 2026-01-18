West Kelowna News

Fire crews doused truck and trailer fire in West Kelowna Sunday morning

Fire contained to trailer

Photo: West Kelowna Fire Rescue Fire crews responded to a fire in the Smith Creek area of West Kelowna early Sunday.

Fire crews in West Kelowna prevented a vehicle fire from spreading to a nearby house early Sunday morning.

In a press release, West Kelowna Fire Rescue chief Jason Brolund said four fire trucks and 20 firefighters responded to the Smith Creek area just after 2 a.m. after receiving reports of an explosion and fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a pick-up truck and trailer on fire, with the flames coming close to a nearby home.

Firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the fire, preventing it from impacting the home.

Brolund said no one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.