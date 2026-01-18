282328
281512
West Kelowna News  

Fire crews doused truck and trailer fire in West Kelowna Sunday morning

Fire contained to trailer

Nicholas Johansen - Jan 18, 2026 / 6:45 am | Story: 594893

Fire crews in West Kelowna prevented a vehicle fire from spreading to a nearby house early Sunday morning.

In a press release, West Kelowna Fire Rescue chief Jason Brolund said four fire trucks and 20 firefighters responded to the Smith Creek area just after 2 a.m. after receiving reports of an explosion and fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a pick-up truck and trailer on fire, with the flames coming close to a nearby home.

Firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the fire, preventing it from impacting the home.

Brolund said no one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More West Kelowna News

279417