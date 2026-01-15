West Kelowna News

Highway 97 slow after vehicle goes off embankment in West Kelowna

SUV crashes off Highway 97

UPDATE 3:35 p.m.

A tow truck has now recovered the SUV from the bottom of the embankment.

Crews are in the process of clearing the crash scene, but a major backlog of traffic remains.

Drivers should expect delays while travelling westbound on Highway 97 past Westlake Road for the afternoon commute.

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.

A tow truck has now arrived at the crash scene.

Traffic is still crawling on Highway 97 westbound and is now backing up past Westside Road.

Drivers should expect delays while travelling through the area or take an alternate route.

ORIGINAL 2:15 p.m.

Westbound traffic is slow on Highway 97 in West Kelowna due to a crash.

A vehicle has gone down the embankment at the Westlake Road intersection, near Valley Motor Sport.

Westbound traffic is backing up all the way to Westside Road while minor delays are also being experienced eastbound.

Emergency crews are at the scene dealing with the crash.