Residents asked to share input on West Kelowna’s community safety plan

Residents of West Kelowna are being asked to weigh in as the city develops its first Community Safety and Well-Being Plan.

The initiative follows a first phase of engagement completed in fall 2025, which gathered feedback on residents’ experiences, concerns and priorities related to community safety and well-being. Based on that input, the city identified six themes considered to be the main drivers of local needs.

Those themes include housing, homelessness and basic needs; mental health, substance use and health services; safety in public spaces and neighbourhoods; supports for children, youth, families and seniors; equity, reconciliation and belonging; and improved systems coordination, navigation and prevention.

City officials say the next phase focuses on validating those findings and gathering ideas that will help inform actions and long-term strategies for the plan.

Residents, businesses, and community members are encouraged to participate in the phase two survey until Feb. 6.