West Kelowna council shoots down expansion of short-term rentals

Photo: pixabay Short-term rentals will not be allowed within the RC3 zone in West Kelowna

The discussion was quick and decisive.

West Kelowna council Tuesday unanimously rejected allowing more short-term rentals, like Airbnbs, in the community.

Some residents within the RC3 zone, which encompasses 1,063 lots primarily within Shannon Lake, had lobbied the city to allow short-term rentals to operate in their homes.

The city made changes to its bylaw in 2024, opening short-term rentals to several zones after the city reached a rental vacancy rate of better than three per cent over two consecutive years.

Pushback from the neighbourhood, including a large vocal turnout at an October public hearing, convinced council to vote against the expansion into the RC3 zone.

“I recognize the impact on neighbourhoods from long-term rentals to impacts on those living in neighbourhoods,” said Coun. Rick de Jong.

“We have to find a way to limit STR’s. We need them, but I believe we need to manage how many we have.”

In agreeing to close the file on the RC3 zone, Mayor Gord Milsom said council heard loud and clear the concerns of residents, including parking, traffic and social concerns.