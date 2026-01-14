West Kelowna News

Boat rental operators will have to pay to use the West Kelowna boat launch

Photo: Google Maps The boat launch in West Kelowna's Gellatly Bay.

Boat rental and boat valet companies are going to have to pay to launch their boats in West Kelowna.

City council Tuesday unanimously endorsed the plan, asking staff to bring back bylaws to that effect later this spring.

Council was provided with two options if it wanted to go ahead with the boat launch licensing program; a base licensing option or a more enhanced program.

Council chose the base licensing option which would include a fee for each operator added to its current business licence.

“What council authorized staff to do yesterday was come up with a base licensing program just to get it started, with the intent of moving a more enhanced program as we move it along,” said Coun. Garrett Millsap who brought this idea to council in the spring of 2024.

“As we see how things go, how often the boat launch is being used commercially. It's kind of a phased-in approach and hopefully starting by May.

“Basically, the businesses are going to pay their regular business license fee and then there will be a permit fee to use the launch. An enhanced program would look at how many times a rental company uses the boat launch, and how many boats the company has.”

Kelowna instituted a more enhanced boat launch licensing program in 2022.

While he doesn't have any specific data, Millsap said he has heard from local boat owners that more commercial operators have been using the Gellatly Bay boat launch since Kelowna added the licensing fee.

Millsap added it is presently illegal for commercial operators to launch any boat from the Gellatly boat launch, which is located on city park land.

According to city bylaws on commercial activities within city parks, “No person may conduct business or provide a commercial service in a park except as authorized by a permit.”

As for the amount of the launch fee, Millsap said he will leave that up to staff to determine a price.

Monies derived from any program would eventually go towards improvements and upkeep of the boat launch.

The city pays about $200,000 to dredge the boat launch every seven years.

Staff is expected to come back with bylaw recommendations at a future council meeting.