After public blowback, West Kelowna city staff come out against expanding short-term vacation rentals

Against expanding Airbnbs

Photo: pixabay West Kelowna council asked to stay the course for short-term rentals

Don’t change a thing.

That’s the opinion of West Kelowna city staff when it comes to expanding its short-term rental bylaw.

The city made changes to its bylaw in 2024, opening short-term rentals to several zones after the city reached a rental vacancy rate of better than three per cent over two consecutive years.

However, they are not permitted within compact single detached and duplex residential zones (RC3).

Council did receive requests from some residents to extend short-term rental capabilities to that zone which includes 1,063 lots primarily in the Shannon Lake neighbourhood.

Following a review, council in June of last year, asked that a bylaw be crafted to allow for short-term rentals with secondary suites only in the RC3 zone.

However, that decision brought pushback from the community, with concerns ranging from loud and frequent parties and disrespectful guest behaviour, to enforcement, traffic and social concerns.

At an Oct. 7, 2025 public hearing, all feedback received were in opposition.

Due to the overwhelming opposition, staff are recommending council not proceed with second and third readings of that bylaw.

Council will discuss the staff report and recommendation when it returns from the holiday break Tuesday afternoon.